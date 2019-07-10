Hawke's Bay Regional Council's chairman says he will push to ban fruit growers near Hastings and Napier from carrying out burn-offs over winter.

Rex Graham says the privilege is being abused.

"When growers had a special exemption it was about burning diseased wood.

"They are misusing the privilege which they have been given."

Since May 1 this year, Hawke's Bay Regional Council has issues 41 infringement notices and is currently undertaking two prosecutions regarding illegal burning.

"The prosecutions are for plastic and other things in the burn pile," Graham said.

"The abatement notices and the fines are for burning wood

