Primary ITO has received the Minister of Education's seal of approval to continue its work as an industry training organisation.

Under the Industry Training and Apprenticeships Act, ITOs apply for "recognition" every five years, undergoing a thorough check by central agencies and requiring them to seek indications of support from relevant sectors.

"It is great news that the minister has approved Primary ITO's ongoing coverage of our agriculture, horticulture, processing and services sectors," says Primary ITO chief executive Dr Linda Sissons.

The Government is currently considering its proposals for the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE). Under those proposals, there could be changes for industry training, including the replacement of ITOs with new industry skills bodies.

"Fresh recognition shows that industry believes Primary ITO is doing the work needed and it's an acknowledgement that industry training works for the primary sector," says Linda.

"We received strong backing from our employers for the work we do developing training and making sure it's available for trainees where and when they need it.

"We're extremely grateful that major industry players like Federated Farmers, Beef + Lamb NZ, SPCA, Fonterra, PGG Wrightson, Ngai Tahu Farming, the Dairy Women's Network and the Meat Industry Association all took the time to tell the Government that industry training is meeting their needs.

"The primary industries are New Zealand's biggest export earner and their future will be driven by innovation and adding value.

"Providing the right training is an essential part of that."