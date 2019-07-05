Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Andy Thompson talked to Fonterra's chief financial officer Marc Rivers, to ask him about the future of the dairy cooperative model in New Zealand.

On with the show:

Marc Rivers and Andy Thompson:

We take a closer look at the two big stories from yesterday - the sale of Westland Milk Products to Chinese dairy company Yili and the Fonterra share price tanking to as low as $3.49.

Te Radar and Chelsea Millar:

It's day two (practical day) of the FMG Young Farmer Grand Final in Napier and we get on-the-ground weather and track conditions from the voice of the competition and a current board member.

Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:

Today's panel features the reunited Farmer Js as we ponder climate emergencies, the death of farmer co-ops, politicians on junkets and the All Blacks v Argentina in disguise as a Super Rugby final.

Barry Soper:

Our man at the Beehive ponders politicians and junkets, and politicians and pontification.

Grant Nisbett:

We preview Saturday's Super Rugby Final and give a chance to win this week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week.