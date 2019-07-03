Northlanders wanting to get into New Zealand's shearing industry can now get new micro credentials.

The three new bite-sized pieces of wool harvesting learning are — introduction to the woolshed, learner wool handler and learner shearer.

The micro credentials were launched at this week's Primary Industries Summit in Wellington.

They are aimed at addressing a critical need for trained shearers and wool handlers, Primary Industry Training Organisation chief executive Dr Linda Sissons told the summit.

The short, on-the-job based courses recognise or teach specific workplace skills in a short time. They take about four weeks of total learning, practising and assessment. Each is set at the New Zealand Qualifications Framework's level two.

New Zealand has had no recognised industry qualifications for shearers and wool handlers until these new options.

"These micro-credentials are incredibly important for the wool industry and also an example of one of the future directions of training for all primary industries," Sissons said.

"They also recognise shearing gangs move around a lot — workers can learn wherever they are and fit it in whenever best suits the job."

Wool harvesting job opportunities are forecast to grow substantially in coming years in an already short-staffed sector.

"One of the things we know about our industries is they're all crying out for people. Preferably already skilled but if not, they're prepared to invest to develop the skills they need on the job," Sissons said.

People currently learn on the job from their more experienced colleagues, micro credentials will help provide a qualification to demonstrate to future employers they have specific skills.

New Zealand's shearing industry competes with its international counterparts for Kiwi shearers and woolhandlers, the new training options seen as helping address this problem.

Sissons told the summit micro-credentials were a game changer for New Zealand's primary industry. They were short, sharp pieces of learning overseen and officially recognised by New Zealand's education system.

"The real shift we're working on is to focus on skills rather than big up-front qualifications. A micro-credential puts the emphasis on 'just in time' learning rather than a lengthy 'just in case' qualification, " she said. "The micro-credentials mean businesses can bring on new workers and ensure they develop essential skills for the woolshed before investing in further training."

Primary ITO is also this year developing other wool harvesting programmes which are expected to be launched in 2020.

More information on the courses is available here.