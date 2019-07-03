

Esteemed marine biologist, conservationist and underwater photographer Dr Roger Grace died at his home at Leigh on Friday.

Grace leaves a legacy of scientific study, a passion he inspired in many for the marine environment and changes he helped bring about in the fishing industry to protect fisheries. He was involved in many Northland marine projects and his work was instrumental in the creation of the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve. He was also largely responsible for the estaurine restoration project that turned the Whangateau Harbour, near Leigh, into a pristine marine environment.

Grace spent more than 15 years as a roving photographer for Greenpeace on ocean campaigns. He researched, monitored environmental impacts, wrote popular articles as well as scientific reports, mapped the seabed in several Northland marine sanctuaries, and produced magnificent and beautiful images of the undersea world.

Having lived on and studied harbours, shores and oceans for much of his life, Grace made a huge contribution to science and local knowledge through recording changes in those environments.

In 2016 Grace was awarded Forest and Bird's highest honour, the Old Blue Award. He had belonged to that organisation since he was the age of 10.

In 2018, he wrote that after spending 40 years surveying the ocean for conservation groups, councils and commercial entities, he continued doing that work independently, "because I think it is important".

Knowing his life was gong to end shortly, on May 25 this year Grace threw a ''Way Out'' party to say goodbye to his family and friends.