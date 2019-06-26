Police will use community venues from the Houhora Big Game and Sports Fishing Club at Pukenui to the Oban Pavilion on Stewart Island to collect illegal firearms under the government's buy-back programme and amnesty.

Police Minister Stuart Nash announced 192 events for the first three months, from tiny community halls to the country's biggest sports stadium, including 21 in Northland.

"These collection events are at community sites that will be familiar to locals. Police want to make it as easy as possible for firearms owners to take part," Mr Nash said.

"The events will be at places like rugby, cricket, bowling and golf clubs. People can call into war memorial halls, Scout dens, kennel clubs, church halls, racecourses and A&P showgrounds. In our biggest city sports grounds like Eden Park and Mount Smart Stadium will be used, and in some cases will be open on Sundays after a game on Saturday.

"Farmers and hunters in small rural towns are also being catered for. We have heard from firearms owners that they have busy lives, and just want to get the hand-over done easily with minimum fuss. Police have provided guidance and advice about how to ensure the process goes smoothly.

"Most of the details can be completed online. Firearms owners should turn up with their personalised reference number, bank account details, firearms licence and a photo ID. The firearms should be cleared of ammunition and in a safe carry bag."

The buy-back and amnesty end on December 20. Police were regularly updating the website with advice and answers to frequently-asked questions.

"Police want to work closely with firearms owners to help them comply with the law," Mr Nash said. "The prohibition of military-style semi-automatics was not directed at the vast majority of law-abiding firearms owners. It was designed to ensure the events of March 15 never happen again."