

The Havelock North Brigade is hoping others will follow suit after it was the first to receive specialised resuscitation equipment for domestic pets.

The equipment was presented to firefighters by new organisation "Pet Lives Matter" and can be used on pets ranging from as small as mice to as large as a Great Dane.

The Pet Oxygen Mask kit was developed in association with VetEnt Havelock North, along with the Havelock North Fire Brigade, and is now available to New Zealand emergency services.

"In line with a growing awareness of the importance of our smaller family members, this new project will initially focus on Hawke's Bay fire stations, but will eventually be rolled out to the rest of New Zealand," creator Jan Pickering said.

The equipment would only be used by firefighters responding to emergencies such a structural fires or serious weather events.

"Outside of this, if animals have breathing difficulties, people should contact their own vet."

Pet Oxygen Mask kits have been available to "first responders" in the USA for many years, with many animal lives saved as a result. Pickering questioned why the practice wasn't used in New Zealand and designed her own rescue kit for emergency services.

"Investigations revealed that the oxygen masks were developed and are manufactured in Auckland. Thousands of pet masks have been sent overseas, but until now have had very little use in New Zealand.

So that there is no cost to any of the services, kits are paid for by sponsors and then donated in the sponsor's name."

"If only one pet is saved by this project, it will have been worth it."

Pickering said there were more than 50 fire stations across the Hawke's Bay region and she hoped that others would cotton on to the emergency kits.

Pet 2 Us owner Debbie Neave, who housed pets during the Waimarama fires in February 2017, believed that the masks would be an asset to the Hawke's Bay community.

"I think these masks are a really good idea as they highlight the fact that animals also need help in emergency situations as well, if they've worked in the USA then I don't see any reason for why they can't work here either," she said.

"When we walk our dogs we often carry a pet first aid kit with us because you never know when you might need it. It can be from anything from your dog getting a bee sting to getting hit by a car, so I think equipment of this kind could be really beneficial for pets and their owners."