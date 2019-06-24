The Havelock North Brigade is hoping others will follow suit after it was the first to receive specialised resuscitation equipment for domestic pets.

The equipment was presented to firefighters by new organisation "Pet Lives Matter" and can be used on pets ranging from as small as mice to as large as a Great Dane.

The Pet Oxygen Mask kit was developed in association with VetEnt Havelock North, along with the Havelock North Fire Brigade, and is now available to New Zealand emergency services.

"In line with a growing awareness of the importance of our smaller family members, this new project

