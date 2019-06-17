A sunny day for the Bream Bay Business Race Meeting at the Ruakaka race course drew a bright crowd, despite it being a Whangārei Racing Club winter season event. Senior Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham took some race day shots.
South Island wool sale bucks trend as 90 per cent finds buyers17 Jun, 2019 12:34pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from The Country
- 3 minutes to read
Buyers found renewed vigour at this week's South Island wool sale.
- 2 minutes to read
A "disappointed'' council will have to reassess its options after no funding in Budget.
- 4 minutes to read
Project on hold because of uncertainty over broader water issues facing Central Otago.