Ruakaka Races punter John Hargreaves, from Kaiwaka.
Ruakaka Races punter John Hargreaves, from Kaiwaka.

A sunny day for the Bream Bay Business Race Meeting at the Ruakaka race course drew a bright crowd, despite it being a Whangārei Racing Club winter season event. Senior Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham took some race day shots.

Horse action at Ruakaka race day.
Horse action at Ruakaka race day.
Trainer Chris Gibbs at the races.
Trainer Chris Gibbs at the races.
Racecourse manager Murray Marshall was very pleased with the turnout.
Racecourse manager Murray Marshall was very pleased with the turnout.
Longtime friends Julie Harrison from Kerikeri and Chris Hill from Mangawhai.
Longtime friends Julie Harrison from Kerikeri and Chris Hill from Mangawhai.
Punter Roy Rogers from Waipu.
Punter Roy Rogers from Waipu.
Punters check out the Birdcage.
Punters check out the Birdcage.

Related articles: