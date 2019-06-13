The quality of entries at this year's Fieldays was so high, judges said it was difficult to make their decisions.

On a foggy Fieldays morning yesterday, a group gathered in the Innovations Centre to celebrate talented individuals and organisations who are strengthening the future of the primary industry.

Judges were impressed by the breadth of talent and the number of young innovators involved, and said the future of agricultural innovation looked stronger than ever.

Fieldays 2019 Innovation Award winners

Fieldays Grassroots Prototype Award went to PICMI. Photo / Stephen Barker

Fieldays Grassroots Prototype Award – PICMI

PICMI removes the need for paperwork when hiring staff. The platform enables employers to personalise & manage their on-boarding process saving time and money whilst acting as an intermediary between employee and employer.

PICMI was the star of the show, receiving three awards for its innovation.

Inspired by problems faced personally, its creator fought to find a solution to the problem of finding seasonal workers, funding the innovation from her house deposit, she developed her inspired idea.

Fieldays Grassroots Established Award went to Imaginus Ltd. Photo / Stephen Barker

Fieldays Grassroots Established Award – Imaginus Ltd

Imaginus Ltd's animal health innovation involves a unique prototype design for a packaging and delivery system for intramammary dry cow treatments and teat sealants.

They focused on environmental sustainability and the reduction of plastic packaging (compared to traditional alternatives) and reduction of labour and costs the key benefits.

Imaginus utilised their knowledge in a variety of industries to develop a faster, safer and more environmentally friendly solution to an important dairy task.

Fieldays Launch NZ Award was won by Future Post. Photo / Stephen Barker

Fieldays Launch NZ Award – Future Post

Future Post has invented an environmentally friendly fence post made from 100 per cent recycled plastics; the innovation boasts a stronger build with more durability than traditional fence post designs.

Judges said this product provides a way for farmers to participate in addressing what is a massive environmental problem for New Zealand.

This is a positive and potential game changing step towards dealing with New Zealand's plastic recycling challenge.

Fieldays Innovations Partners Awards

• Young Innovator of the Year – St Paul's Collegiate School with 'Bobble Trough'. Judges said they were impressed with their development process, their use of external expertise, their understanding of IP and of course their solution

• Vodafone Innovation Technology Award – PICMI

• AWS Innovation in Data – Riverwatch

• Sprout Global Growth Award – Matrex Blockchain

• James & Wells Innovation Award – PICMI

• Gait International Award for Product Design and Scalability – Modusense Ltd

• Callaghan Innovation Partnership and Collaboration Award – Aepea

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Gait International and James & Wells joined Vodafone NZ, Callaghan Innovation and Massey University to form the strong team of sponsors fostering New Zealand agricultural innovations in the Fieldays Innovation Awards.