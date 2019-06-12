Today on The Country, it's day one of the 51st National Agricultural Fieldays where Jamie Mackay interviews a cast of thousands as they wander past the Village Green at Mystery Creek.
Today's list of interviewees include:
Ian Proudfoot: KPMG's head of Consumer/Industrial Markets and Agribusiness.
Barbara Kuriger: National MP for Taranaki-King Country.
Mike Petersen: New Zealand's special agricultural trade envoy.
Listen to the full show below:
Miles Hurrell: Fonterra's chief executive.
Ben Noll: NIWA's weather forecaster gives an overview of what's in store for Fieldays.
Dr Tim Mackle: DairyNZ chief executive on the challenges facing the dairy industry.
Nathan Penny: ASB's rural economist.
Craig Wiggins: Rural commentator on the Golden Pliers fencing competition at Fieldays.
Don Fraser: The man behind Fraser Farm Finance.
Mike Butterick and Rob Dick: 50 Shade of Green lobby group.