Today on The Country, it's day one of the 51st National Agricultural Fieldays where Jamie Mackay interviews a cast of thousands as they wander past the Village Green at Mystery Creek.

Today's list of interviewees include:

Ian Proudfoot: KPMG's head of Consumer/Industrial Markets and Agribusiness.

Barbara Kuriger: National MP for Taranaki-King Country.

Mike Petersen: New Zealand's special agricultural trade envoy.

Miles Hurrell: Fonterra's chief executive.

Ben Noll: NIWA's weather forecaster gives an overview of what's in store for Fieldays.

Dr Tim Mackle: DairyNZ chief executive on the challenges facing the dairy industry.

Nathan Penny: ASB's rural economist.

Craig Wiggins: Rural commentator on the Golden Pliers fencing competition at Fieldays.

Don Fraser: The man behind Fraser Farm Finance.

Mike Butterick and Rob Dick: 50 Shade of Green lobby group.

