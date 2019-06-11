Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked to Eric Roy about what African Swine Fever could mean for New Zealand's protein industry.

On with the show:

Shane McManaway:

We catch up with the Chief Executive of Allflex on his roadie to the Fieldays, a trip he has made many times.

Eric Roy:

The Chairman Of NZ Pork talks about the ramifications of African Swine Fever for our industry and the price of protein internationally.

Sir Eion Edgar:

The Country's expert on money matters says brinkmanship is at the heart of Donald Trump's trade threats against the likes of China and Mexico.

Andy Thompson and Sam "Lashes" Casey:

Jamie Mackay is in New Plymouth where he interviews the Dynamic Duo on day two of their Farmside Roadie.



Duncan Humm:

Mt Somers deer farmer and one of the founders of the NZ Farming Facebook page who's currently hosting the New Zealand's Farmers rotating twitter handle and recently became part of a road safety campaign.