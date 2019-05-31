This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's animal proteins and sustainability analyst Blake Holgate for an update on how African Swine Fever is affecting New Zealand's beef market.

This week's top interviews are:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture defends MPI as Moving Day looms in the dairy industry and M. bovis movement restrictions loom large for many. We also celebrate the Ahuwhenua and Century Farm Awards.

Advertisement

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Labour Cabinet Minister and Massey University Vice Chancellor. Today we reflect on Muldoon's Beer and Baccy Budgets and await with some trepidation Jacinda's Wellbeing Budget.

Glynn Meads:

Better known as Pine Cone, son of the late great Sir Colin 'Pine Tree' Meads, we talk to the new ambassador for Gut Cancer as we look raise awareness and funds in the fight against seven deadly cancers.

Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank animal proteins and sustainability analyst who discusses the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report and his forestry podcast alongside Emma Higgins.

Courtney Davies:

Is a young Aucklander who intends to tackle global food security when she represents New Zealand at the Bayer World Youth Ag Summit in Brazil from November 4-6.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM fires up over the leaking of the Wellbeing Budget, the relative performance of Shane Jones and Federated Farmers, the teachers' strike, the Lumsden Maternity Centre and being known as "Old Naughty" in China.