Comment: Contributing almost $2 billion in the Budget is a clear sign that New Zealand is ready to make a real difference, rather than just paying lip service to mental health, writes Federated Farmers Golden Bay Provincial President Wayne Langford.

It is a relief to see that mental health is getting a much need funding injection.

New Zealanders of all ages and socio economic backgrounds need help and this week's Budget moves to address the numerous mental health issues each and every New Zealand community deals with.

Having healthy people with healthy minds is like having healthy livestock on farm, it's fundamentally key to having a successful farming business as it will be key to having a vibrant and prosperous New Zealand.

For this I congratulate the Government on having the courage and strength to implement change in this year's Budget.

Contributing almost $2 billion in the Budget is a clear sign that we, as a wider community, are moving past the point of lip service to mental health as a nation we are ready to make a real difference.

Our country is on a path to significant change and with that uncertainty will come real pressure on the shoulders of those most affected, particularly our farmers.

I think this budget announcement recognises that and says there is no point getting where we are going if we haven't got all our people, as a nation, with us.

It's about bringing everyone along and empowering them.

This budget decision to throw some much needed light on mental health will help so many, who often struggle in silence, lifting them out of the shadows, to give light and hope.

Our mental health services will now be able to move from being the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff, to focusing on preventative care and reaching out early.

Just like on-farm, we can only move our herd or flock as fast as the animal struggling the most.

Our people are no different and I look forward to not only seeing but helping our people gain strength into the future.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

