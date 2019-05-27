Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay hosts a debate between Roger Dickie and James Cates on whether forestry will fell the future of pastoral farming.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says winter's first blast is on its way after an incredibly dry and warm May.

Roger Dickie and James Cates:

James Cates is the Treasurer of the 50 Shades of Green lobby group and Roger Dickie is the Director of Roger Dickie New Zealand Limited, Forest, Farm & Property Investments. Today we debate whether the government's billion tree policy could see the demise of some rural communities as pastoral sheep and beef country goes to forestry.

Hamish Walker:

The Clutha Southland MP says the birth of a baby on a Lumsden roadside over the weekend is proof that government should not have cut maternity services in the Northern Southland town. Plus he talks about the Century Farms Awards, forestry vs pastoral and seems hell bent on calling the host Andy.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays is counting the sleeps - 15 to go - as the countdown continues to the 51st National Agricultural Fieldays at Mystery Creek.