Two cows died after being hit by a car near Dunback last night.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 7.10pm on Macraes Rd, about 1km from State Highway 85.

The occupants of the car were not injured, she said.

Meanwhile, it's been reported a car hit cows on State Highway 16 north of Auckland last night.

It's understood a cow was injured in the crash, but the driver was not hurt.

And it was reported one person was injured when a car rolled in South Taranaki on Sunday, after it swerved to avoid a cow.