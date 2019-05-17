Today on The Country, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says sorry to farmers who thought he was calling them moaners.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's coming up for the weekend.

Shane Jones:

It's mea culpa time with the Prince of the Provinces as he apologises for calling farmers moaners.

Jeremy Rookes and Jane Smith:

Today's panel, featuring farming folk from Hawkes Bay and North Otago, takes Shane Jones and 'hippies beating drums' to task.

Jordie Barrett:

Courtesy of Farmside, providers of high-speed rural broadband, we take our weekly look at Super Rugby.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a sweetheart deal in Botany and the life and times of the legendary larrikin Aussie PM Bob Hawke.

Grant Nisbett:

This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees us backing the Chiefs and Dustin Johnson.