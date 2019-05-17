Today on The Country, Forestry Minister Shane Jones says sorry to farmers who thought he was calling them moaners.
On with the show:
Lisa Murray:
Our Met Service Weather forecaster lets us know what's coming up for the weekend.
Shane Jones:
It's mea culpa time with the Prince of the Provinces as he apologises for calling farmers moaners.
Jeremy Rookes and Jane Smith:
Today's panel, featuring farming folk from Hawkes Bay and North Otago, takes Shane Jones and 'hippies beating drums' to task.
Jordie Barrett:
Courtesy of Farmside, providers of high-speed rural broadband, we take our weekly look at Super Rugby.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent ponders a sweetheart deal in Botany and the life and times of the legendary larrikin Aussie PM Bob Hawke.
Grant Nisbett:
This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees us backing the Chiefs and Dustin Johnson.
Listen below: