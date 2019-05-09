

Northland equestrian legend Blyth Tait will be the main attraction at the launch of the region's newest horse riding event: 'Horse of the North'.

The four-time Olympian will cut the ribbon at the inaugural, Whangārei A&P Society-organised event at Barge Park on Saturday, May 18. T

he competition is an open event tailored to embody the English working hunter jumping style, where riders and their horses will be judged on jumping, conformation, style and manners.

The event will also use Northland-styled jumps which have been painted by local artist, Heather Carthew. T

he competition will begin after a demonstration rider has run through the course while Tait commentates and critiques their actions.

Work in progress on some of the jumps for the 'Horse of the North' event, with an interested spectator looking on.

"Blyth started his illustrious career in the region so we are thrilled he will be attending our first 'Horse of the North' show," Society chief executive Chris Mason said.

"This is grassroots equestrian sport and it's absolutely fantastic to have Blyth attending and judging this new competition, it's an outstanding opportunity for our local riders."

About 20 entries had been received for the event. Mason said the nature of the sport meant those numbers would increase over time.

"It's all about the performance of the horse so I think we'll get more people to enter closer to the time.

One of the fences for the 'Horse of the North' next week. The chook will be gone by the time of the event though.

"With Blyth Tait coming and sharing the experience, we think that's a drawcard for people."

Mason said the event was kept open this year to encourage people to try the slightly different style of competing and she hoped it would become a competition riders would qualify for through the annual A&P shows in future years.

"We just felt that we have a lot of good equestrian riders up here and this was a way of bringing them together," she said.

Event entries close next Friday, May 17. Tickets from www.eventfinda.co.nz.