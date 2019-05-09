The Bay's leading industry was brought to its knees nearly a decade ago as Psa left kiwifruit vines and growers in ruin. But this vital sector has bounced back and is today prospering - and is now struggling to find enough workers to harvest its crops. As part of a Bust to Boom: Kiwifruit's remarkable comeback, Carmen Hall takes a look at a school that is teaching students the skills to enter the industry.

Katikati College has launched a pilot horticulture programme to get students into the kiwifruit industry.

If successful it could be adopted by a sister school in Tonga.

Teacher Hilary Johnson said there were career opportunities across the sector but changing people's perceptions was the biggest hurdle.

Last year Johnson started working on the pilot programme and overhauled the college's horticulture course, centred around gardening, which was in decline.

Advertisement

The new programme had three strands including innovation and creativity, business management and plant science and technology.

Teacher Hilary Johnson talks about Katikati College’s innovative pilot horticulture programme aimed at getting students into the kiwifruit industry.

Students could go into direct employment, cadetships or university, she said.

''In all cases across all of these pathways the industry needs trained and skilled people, and there are not enough students coming through.''

This year 17 Year 11 and 20 Year 12 students signed up for the course with a Year 13 class starting in 2019.

The college had a close relationship with big industry players including New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc, Zespri and Tauranga's economic agency Priority One.

Katikati College head horticulture teacher Hilary Johnson said there were career and job opportunities across the sector. Photo / Carmen Hall

''We have got local orchardists, packhouses and growers who host us for all sorts of trips and activities."

''Exciting'' was how Johnson described the venture and held high hopes for her students.

''What gets me really passionate about this is there are so many huge opportunities in horticulture. There are so many amazing careers that people don't even realise and loads of people willing to throw money at these young people to get them through university and cadetships. There is no need if you go into primary industries to come out with a student loan.''

Katikati College principal Carolyn Pentecost said the school was committed to providing a rich pool of skilled employees.

She said they had moved from a knowledge society to an innovation era.

''This means there is a significant shift in the skills needed in our workforce. Employers are no longer hiring the best graduates; they want employees who can problem solve, be empathetic, have initiative, work collaboratively, in creative ways and be adaptive enough to learn new skills quickly.''

Why did you decide to study horticulture?

Rose Rayner from Katikati College. Photo / Supplied

''I wanted to try something new and I thought it sounded quite interesting. My parents are in horticulture and my dad has an avocado and blueberry orchard. I am loving the course and I have a good friend in my class and we work together. I am hoping to go to university although I am not sure what I will study yet, but horticulture is a good option.''

Rose Rayner , 16, Year 1

Finau Fanua from Katikati College. Photo / Supplied

''It's been really interesting as I've worked with my dad picking grapes, strawberries and kiwifruit, so I wanted to learn. I really like it and it's good to know the difference of how flowers turn into fruit and doing the research. I really want to go to university and study science plus I also want to do packing and picking.''

Finau Fanua , 17, Year 13

James Evans from Katikati College. Photo / File

''My aunty is a horticulture teacher and she said if you get a gap in your timetable take horticulture because it's a really interesting subject and I love science. So far it's been a breeze, and you get to do a great mix of things in the garden as well as bookwork and experiments with tissue culture. I am hoping to go to university and study biology or horticulture, and I will definitely be going for a scholarship.''

James Evans , 15, Year 11

Filipe Vakasiuola from Katikati College. Photo / Supplied

''I heard about the horticulture course through students talking about it at school. I like the hands-on practical activities and the theory work is fun although I'd rather be outside. The trips are great and you learn heaps. I am still thinking about the opportunities, but there are heaps in horticulture.''

Filipe Vakasiuola , 16, Year 12

Scholarships and Careers

● In the last 10 years Zespri has put more than 100 scholarships up for grabs. These have ranged in value from helping students attend House of Science holiday programmes right up to $30,000 fellowships for Honours, Masters and PhD scientific research students.

● New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc has a significant focus on careers. One of its biggest events is Cultivate Your Career, a one-day event to promote the horticulture industry as a career to Secondary school students in Levels 1, 2 and 3. The events were held on May 7 and some businesses involved included Eurofins Katikati, Jenkins Freshpac Systems, Centre of Space Science Technology, Bee NZ and Mount Pack and Cool. Some 280 students attended.