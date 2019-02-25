Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to John Brakenridge, the chief executive of the New Zealand Merino Company, about why he has moved his company back to Christchurch.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert asks if droughts are starting to form in some parts of New Zealand?

John Brakenridge:

The inspirational chief executive of the New Zealand Merino Company talks about why his company has moved back to the heart of Christchurch city and why there is a future for strong wool which is currently a very poor cousin to its fine wool counterpart.

Tony Laker and Paul Allison:

The first of today's panel ponders rugby, farming tours and the invigoration of Invercargill.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's second panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky and on the agenda is some welcome rain and the prospects of a capital gains tax.

Steve Hollander:

The countdown continues to the Norwood Rural Sports Awards and the Hilux New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North from March 8-10.