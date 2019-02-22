Today on The Country Jamie Mackay talks to Sir David Fagan who is off to Mid Canterbury to help shear 3000 crossbred sheep for fun, and for a good cause.

On with the show:

Simon Bridges:

A fired-up National leader says when it comes to the proposed Capital Gains Tax "we've got to fight it as it's an assault on the Kiwi way of life".

Sir David Fagan:

We talk to shearing legend about the "Shear for Life" charity fundraiser in Hinds tomorrow plus we preview next week's Golden Shears where Rowland Smith is the hottest of favourites.

Lisa Murray:

Our Met Service forecaster reckons rain is on the way - but not for everyone who needs it.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool take his monthly at the market, where yesterday's sales offered a glimmer of light for the beleaguered strong wool.

Joe Wheeler and Matt Giteau:

Courtesy of Farmlands, fans of farming and footy, we take our weekly look at Super Rugby where we're joined by a broken-down Highlander and a Wallaby legend.