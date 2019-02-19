Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor, who was at a food show in Dubai.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

We find the Minister of Agriculture at a food show in Dubai and on today's agenda is trade with China, the Queensland Fruit Fly, the Tasman fires and water shortage, DIRA and the latest political polls.

Conor English:

The CEO of Agribusiness NZ, whose company has exported milk, meat, live cattle and embryos to China, talks about the complexity of trading with our biggest trading partner.

Kaila Colbin:

Is a self-titled 'Curator and Creator' who, through her organisation BOMA, is bringing the "Grow 2019" farming conference to Christchurch in April. This conference will address sustainability, disruption, transformation, adaptation, social license and the action required to ensure our farming sector is sustainable and profitable into the future.

Steve Hollander:

The founder and trustee of the Norwood Rural Sports Awards and the Hilux NZ Rural Games previews the action as we count down to a huge three days in Palmerston North on March 8-10.