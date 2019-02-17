A plan to make the seaside community of Omaui cat-free will be one item discussed at a hearing on the Southland's pest management plan this week.

The proposal to oversee the management of biosecurity in the area over the next 10 years includes 72 specific pests, along with good neighbour rules and proposes two site-led programmes.

At Omaui and Stewart Island/Rakiura proposed rules that are specific to these areas are also under consideration.

A review of the previous pest management plan was undertaken by Environment Southland to meet the new requirements in the Government's National Policy Direction for Pest Management.

One hearing took place today at 9 am, at Environment Southland's Council Chamber in Invercargill. Another is scheduled for tomorrow at 9 am.

More than 120 submissions were received, and the ban of the cats in Omaui area, between Invercargill and Bluff, was one of the main topics that made headlines last year and drew opposition from local feline lovers.

Under the plan, any domestic cat in the area would have to be neutered and microchipped.

On top of that, cat owners will also not be allowed to replace them when they die.