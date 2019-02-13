The Parapara/Makirikiri Sheep Dog Club is on the move after more than 50 years based on the Ranginui family farm near Lismore Forest in Whanganui.

The club is moving to the Shaw's property at Parakino, 868 Whanganui River Road, currently farmed by Richard and David Shaw.

"Richard and David couldn't be more accommodating," former club president Mark Lourie said.

"We are amalgamating our facilities with the Parakino Horse Sports Club that are currently there. The farm offers a mix of flats at the foot of large steep north facing hills perfect for a dog trial course.

Advertisement

"The Whanganui centre is due to run the North Island Cchampionships in 2024 and we are keen to get our club trial running to a high standard worthy of putting the grounds forward for consideration for those championships."

The Parapara/Makirikiri club appears to have been formed around 1920 according to Laraine Sole's book, Upokongaro - The Community Up-River 1840-1960.

The Property was originally part of Lismore Station and the Ranginui family brought the farm off Jimmy Shannon around 1957/58. A North Island and NZ Championship took place there in 1949.

"The club went into recess in 1986 and no trial was held that year because of lack of helpers and interest," Lourie said.

"In 1987 the club was back on track with new members after noted dog triallist of the day Bob Whiteside joined and injected much needed drive and renewed vitality which exists to the present day.

"Bill and Robert Ranginui, and in latter years their nephew Tauroa, have been most obliging land owners and because of their generosity have contributed greatly to the successful running of the trial each year. With Bill over 80 and Robert not far behind they don't have to deal with the annual invasion of people, stock and vehicles and can just settle at being retired.

Bill, Robert and Tauroa Ranginui, with long-time Parapara/Makirikiri Sheep Dog Club member Donald Wickham, receive thanks for providing a home for the club for more than 50 years.

"As a club we are very sad to be leaving the Ranginui hills, but take with us happy memories and stories of good runs which will get better with each telling. There are many dog triallists right across the North Island who will have very fond memories and tales they could tell of the Parapara/Makirikiri sheep dog trials that used to be held at Ranginui's on Mangaone Road at the bottom of the Parapara highway," Lourie said.

The sheep dogs get to mark their new territory at the club's first trial at the Smith's on March 8-9.