It's the whole show in one go. Today on The Country Jamie Mackay revisits the fire-plagued Tasman region, but also talks to a flood-ravaged North Queensland farm owner.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert has little by way of good news for the parched Nelson region.

Charlotte Austin:

We ask MPI's regional controller for the Nelson fires about the animal welfare issues facing the region and what MPI is doing about controlling and monitoring the three infected M.bovis farms near the fire zone.



Shane McManaway and Don McDonald:

While New Zealand battles devastating fires in Nelson, across the Tasman North Queensland faces flooding of Biblical proportions with the likely loss of up to one million head of livestock. Today we talk to one of Australia's largest private farm land owners about the ramifications of this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky as we ponder the dry spell affecting both regions.

Steve Hollander:

We catch up with the founder of the Norwood Rural Sports Awards and the Hilux NZ Rural Games coming up in Palmerston North on March 8-10.