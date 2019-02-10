

Around 300 people turned out for the Mangakahia Axemen carnival on Saturday, the first time the event has been held in Mangakahia in 30 years.

Mangakahia Sports Complex chairman Robin Grieve said the axemen put on a big display, while the tractor rides and gumboot throwing were popular activities.

Rain didn't dampen the fun, instead providing a boost for the cafe and inside stallholders.

Grieve said the event would be held again next year.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured the fun.

Axemen take part in the Underhand Open competition.

Leo Siafa, 14, from Otaika helps prepare the Tug O War rope for a duel.

Tug O War event supervisor Donna Carroll of Mangakahia.

Janelle Imeson and Marley, 3, from Poroti, watch on with interest.

Horeke's Phil Campbell keeps a close eye on the axemen event.

The axemen put on a big display that attracted plenty of interest.