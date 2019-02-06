Hawke's Bay is in for a slight dampener after a week of hot scorching weather - but it won't last long.

Residents seemed to breathe the same sigh of relief as they were treated to slightly cooler temperatures resting between 20-23C on Waitangi Day yesterday.

The Metservice's Rob Kerr forecasted that a ridge of high pressure was clinging on to bring fine and settled conditions to most parts of the country.

The front would gradually weaken as it moved over the North Island on Wednesday but left isolated showers in its wake, particularly along the east of the North Island.

Advertisement

Showers at midday were not enough to dampen the spirits of those who took part at the Waitangi Family Day at Hawke's Bay Sports Park as many stayed under the sheltered stadium, while others braved the grounds to make the most of the rides and visited tents belonging to Hawke's Bay businesses and organisations.

Luckily the showers moved across Hawke's Bay at midday, giving Phil Collins fans some relief as thousands flocked the Mission Estate Winery to enjoy his "Not Dead Yet" tour.

"Thursday is looking a lot better, there might be a few showers near the ranges, but nothing major, most of it would have passed by Wednesday."

Kerr said although Hawke's Bay would experience nicer weather as the week continued, the showers would leave slightly cooler temperatures.

"Wednesday saw a high of 23C but Thursday will only see a high of 20, but most people might welcome those temperatures.

"We've got a ridge that will move to the east of the country during Thursday, so easterly winds will then turn north-easterly with mainly fine weather and it will be much the same for Friday and Saturday as well."

Kerr said the fine weather would also stretch into Sunday with the odd shower in rural areas, with highs sitting in the early 20s.