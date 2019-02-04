Today on The Country Jamie Mackay caught up with Zane Moss from Fish & Game, to find out about the state of New Zealand's wetlands.

Richard Loe:

Worksafe's Safer Farms Ambassador says the safety message is not getting through to the farming community, following tragic quad bike fatalities over the weekend on farms in Hawkes Bay and King Country.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says some relieving rain could be on the way from the tropics for dry areas of the country.

Zane Moss:

Following on from World Wetlands Day on Saturday, Southland's Fish & Game Field Officer supports calls from Forest & Bird for regional councils to double the wetlands in their catchments.

Read more: Photos show loss of private wetlands

Don Nicolson and Andy Thompson:

Today's panel attacks the controversial topics of veganism and retaining the tertiary agricultural training institutions of Taratahi and Telford.