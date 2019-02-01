Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay goes back in time to 1981, to revisit a certain underarm bowling incident ...

On with the show:

Brian McKechnie:

Thirty eight years on, to the day, from the most infamous controversy in New Zealand sport, we talk to the man who was front and centre of the underarm incident at the MCG.

Don Carson:

The PR man for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association muses on the underarm incident, bull's pizzles and the state of the wool industry.

Jeremy Rookes and Jason Uden:

Today's panel features two farming figures from different sides of the farm track.

Lisa Murray:

Met Service forecaster on some of the freakish stats from this week's heatwave.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent wraps the week in Wellington and remembers a great one-liner from Rob Muldoon in 1981.

Grant Nisbett:

This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week sees us backing Ireland and the New England Patriots.