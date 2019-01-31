Horowhenua's Vintage Machinery Club is holding its third Harvest Weekend on February 2 and 3 at Grahame and Sue Cottle's property on Heatherlee Rd north of Levin.

Club members will be bringing their treasured machinery along for all to see and hear. Club president Rod Clifton said he'll have at least 30 tractors on show. "There will be traction engines, a tin mill, Clydesdales ploughing, hay demonstrations, potato digging and stationary baling as well as maize crushing," he said.

The activities celebrate machinery and harvest time. Some activities may not be possible if it rains or the soil is wet on the day. Vintage tractors and cars will be there and several times a day the engines will be started up for 15 minutes, running one after the other.

A 1947 Fergusson tractor, seen here in the AP&I Show Grand Parade, could be on show this Harvest Weekend.

There will also be a parade of all the tractors and other engines, and a big attraction will be Stephen Prouse's 1919 Jelbart.

This tractor has been lovingly restored and has been run during the past two AP&I Shows.

"This time it will be moving as well and taking part in the parade," said Clifton.

Another rare tractor is Clifton's own Rushton, an English tractor, one of only three remaining in New Zealand, he said. "I believe there are only five of them left in the UK."

There will be vintage cars too and two traction engines. A whiteboard at the gate will inform visitors when the engines will be revved up. "It is a bit touch and go as far as time is concerned," said Clifton. "If an engine doesn't go, it doesn't go."

He said the club members are all getting on in age and he believes it is time for younger generation to pick up the baton.

"We'd love some new, younger members," said Clifton. "They do not need to own an old tractor or any machinery to belong."

Club members have been getting ready for the weekend for weeks and tractors have been spotted travelling along local roads to get to Heatherlee Road, attracting a bit of attention.

There will be seating and shelter on the day and you can bring lunch, though some food will be available to buy. But the weekend is about the vintage engines. The club holds this harvest weekend every four years.

Passion is what drives owners of vintage machinery. They lovingly restore all manner of old engines and they want to share their passion and techniques from years gone by with other people.

Car parking is available on site and is free. Entry is $10 for adults, free for anyone under 12. No dogs allowed.