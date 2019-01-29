Telford staff joined forces to show appreciation for recent community support yesterday.

About a dozen staff from the Balclutha agricultural institute, who had their pay suspended by liquidators on January 9, took part in a working bee at the Balclutha Community Garden in the morning.

The pay freeze followed the voluntary liquidation of Telford operator Taratahi last month.

It spurred Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan and local list MP Mark Patterson to launch a public fundraiser to support staff in hardship, while a rescue package for Telford was formulated.

Advertisement

Telford staff take part in a working bee at the Balclutha Community Garden this morning. Photo / Richard Davison

Telford operations manager Lisa Snell, whose father-in-law, Rodney, was the first principal of the establishment, said staff had wanted to repay some of the generosity of the South Otago community.

Snell said the bee had also helped boost morale for staff struggling under the strain of the situation.

''You try and remain optimistic, and the spirit of the team has been amazing under the circumstances, but sometimes the uncertainty can get to you. These are people with mortgages and families to support.''

Telford retained a ''fantastic'' reputation for graduates' quality, 99 per cent of whom found work on finishing studies.

Telford operations manager Lisa Snell takes part in a morale-boosting volunteer working bee. Photo / Richard Davidson

''Telford engenders a lot of loyalty among staff, students and the wider community, and we're just here today to repay a bit of that loyalty in kind.''

Snell remained ''optimistic'' of a successful resolution to Telford's difficulties.

Invercargill tertiary provider SIT submitted a bid to assume operations of the institute to Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday, which the ministry said was being worked on this week ''as quickly as possible''.