An array of fire appliances descended on a burning hay stack on the outskirts of Makarora on Saturday afternoon.

Spontaneous combustion was believed to have been the cause of the fire, which destroyed a hay stack and a small cottage.

Wanaka Fire and Emergency New Zealand Chief Fire Officer Garth Campbell said yesterday the fire began about 4.15pm in a small stack of hay bales and then spread to a pile of firewood and a small cottage he believed was used for homestays.

The fire was prevented from reaching a nearby house, but it took the combined efforts of the Makarora, Lake Hawea, Wanaka, Luggate and Tarras volunteer fire brigades to put the fire out.

Advertisement

Gusty northwesterlies and high temperatures fanned the flames.

Campbell said the cause had not been confirmed, but the suspicion was spontaneous combustion.

Photo / Mark Price

The stack was only about 3msq and was not covered.

"A hay bale can go up on its own," Campbell said.

"It's just the amount of moisture in there and then it generates some heat and just starts cooking up.

"They'll get to a point where they will go — they'll just light up."

Campbell said hay needed to be very dry when it was put away, and, with so much rain this year, the risk was heightened.

"Most cockies are very aware of it but the potential's there for it to happen."