Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Malcolm Gawn, a man who ditched the Big Smoke to make goats' milk soap in South Otago!

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

In the absence of Federated Farmers' President Katie Milne, who's in Berlin with the World Farming Organization, we catch up with her Vice President to talk about why you don't need to ditch meat and dairy from your diet to save the planet.

Simon Bridges:

We catch up with National's leader on his way to Ratana and the menu for discussion and debate is Kiwibuild, Wellbeing Budgets and Jami-Lee Ross.

Doug Avery:

The Marlborough-based Resilient Farmer says mental health is just as important as physical health as we kick start our 2019 campaign to improve the mental well-being of rural New Zealand.

Chris Russell:

Our Aussie correspondent sings the praises of the Australia Day lamb commercial and says it's become un-Australian to eat anything else on January 26.

Malcolm Gawn:

We head to the Octagon in Dunedin to track down an Aucklander who's seen the light and moved to South Otago to make soap from goats' milk!

Listen below:

