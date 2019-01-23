Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with Sir David Fagan for a preview of the huge year ahead in shearing.

On with the show:

Sir David Fagan:

In the absence of Jacinda Ardern who's on the other side of the world, we ask rural royalty, in the form of the world's most decorated shearer, to step up to plate and preview a huge year ahead with World Shearing Championships in France in July.

Jeff Grant:

We ask our London-based New Zealand Red Meat Representative, our go-to Brexit Guy in the UK, about the best possible Brexit scenario for New Zealand exporters and farmers.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's forecaster talks American football, cricket in Napier and a dry spell coming our way.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who ponders writing a book about blokes and their mai mais plus he says we shouldn't be worried about 2019.

Celine Walters:

We talk to the Waikato Agri-leadership programme director about an excellent Rabobank initiative to encourage our best and brightest Year 11 and 12 students to choose agriculture as a career.