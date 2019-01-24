Animal and human volunteers from Foxton's famous horse-drawn tram were at the Horowhenua AP&I Show last weekend to show off their new acquisitions and to raise funds.

Their three horses enjoyed the adoration of the public and were happy to pose for pictures.

The organising committee of the horse-drawn tram has new volunteers, a new horse and a new trap. They also have plenty of new plans.

They recently have bought a 1903 women's trap, which had been in one family since 1908.

"We plan to use the trap often for rides and because it is small and therefore more manoeuvrable, we can use it at other venues. The tram needs a lot more space to turn," said volunteer Jayden Moore, who has been working with the horse-drawn tram since he was a lad.

The team also has new human volunteers of all ages, so the committee feels the future of the tram is in good hands.

They now need to raise a few thousand dollars so they can buy a harness for the women's trap. Until then they will not be able to use it.

The horses are part of the Foxton community and are owned by the community, said volunteer Fiona.

"Many of our new volunteers are simply fabulous with the horses, which are all genuine Foxton Clydesdales."