World champion woohandler Joel Henare got one back on leading rival Pagan Karauria as he won the Southland Shears' national crossbred lambs woolhandling title at the Winton A and P Show on Saturday.

Henare beat Karauria by just 0.76pts in reversing the result of the previous day's Northern Southland Community Shears longwool championships at Long Range, near Lumsden.



Each has won three finals in New Zealand this summer, locking out all other opposition in the five finals to date in the South Island.

Henare, winner of individual and teams world titles in both 2012 and 2017, and who has won over 100 open titles, added the Winton title to those he had won at the New Zealand Spring Shears in Waimate in October, and the New Zealand Corriedale Championships in November.

He also won an open final while at the Perth Royal Show for a transtasman test match in September.

Henare is now based back in hometown Gisborne, after about two years in Motueka, where he took a break from the woolsheds to work in the fish shed.

Karauria's Lumsden win followed winning the national finewool title season-opener at the New Zealand Merino Championships in Alexandra at the start of October, and the Great Raihania Shears Open final at the Royal New Zealand Show in Hastings a fortnight later.

Natalie Collier, of Gore, again showed her liking for the lambswool, retaining the senior title, and Sunnii Te Whare, of Ohai, got her first junior win, after finishing runner-up at Alexandra, Christchurch and Lumsden.

Wairarapa shearer David Buick established himself as the country's top competition lambs shearer, winning the open shearing final on Saturday, thus adding the crossbred championship to the national lamb shearing title he won at the Mackenzie Shears in Fairlie last April.

Runner-up and former Golden Shears Senior champion Casey Bailey made his second serious statement of impending open title claims in just 24 hours, being beaten by just 0.377pts.

On the longwool at Lumsden on Friday, Bailey missed by just 0.255pts when beaten by fellow Southland shearer Brett Roberts, who on Saturday also made the lambs final and finished 6th.

Well-travelled and prolific winner Lionel Taumata, of Gore, won the senior final, after being runner-up in the event last year.

The intermediate final was won by Jesse Barclay, of Gore, and young England shearer Henry Mayo outclassed the junior opposition, winning his 5th title of the season by a wide margin of more than 6pts.

RESULTS from the Southland Shears New Zealand Crossbred Lamb Shearing and Woolhandling Championships at the Winton A and P Show on Saturday, January 19, 2019:

Shearing:

Open final (20 lambs): David Buick (Pongaroa) 17min 53.43sec, 61.5215pts, 1; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 18min 16.97sec, 61.8985pts, 2; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 18min 6.78sec, 62.239pts, 3; Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18min 55.44sec, 63.422pts, 4; Leon Samuels (Ohai) 18min 37.25sec, 64.9125pts, 5; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 18min 22.56sec, 65.328pts, 6.

Open Plate (12 lambs): Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 11min 24.47sec, 39.4735pts, 1; Ringakaha Paewai (Gore) 12min 2.44sec, 40.2887pts, 2; Ant Frew (Pleasant Point) 11min 20.34sec, 40.9337pts, 3; Ethan Pankhurst (Masterton) 11min 19.56sec, 41.6447pts, 4; Stacey Te Huia (Te Kuiti) 11min 8.94sec, 42.0303pts, 5; Andy Mainland (Invercargill) 12min 58.46sec, 44.0063pts, 6.

Senior final (12 lambs): Lionel Taumata (Taumarunui/Gore) 13min 29.18sec, 51.7923pts, 1; David Gordon (Masterton) 15min 16.12sec, 52.306pts, 2; Barney Cummings (Winton) 14min 6.6sec, 52.7467pts, 3; Jade Maguire Ratima (Winton) 14min 13.97sec, 53.6152pts, 4; Mitchell Murray (Amberley) 14min 23.4sec, 53.7533pts, 5; Luis Pincol (Chile/Waimate) 15min 9.75sec, 54.0708pts, 6.

Intermediate final (8 lambs): Jesse Barclay Gore) 11min 12.19sec, 40.9845pts, 1; Stacey Whitu (Gore) 11min 18.32sec, 42.166pts, 2; Hamish Lee (Winton) 12min 2.13sec, 46.9815pts, 3; Tyson Crown (Mataura) 12min 30.91sec, 48.0455pts, 4; Gabriel Winders (Tussock Creek) 13min 25.97sec, 52.2985pts, 5; Simon Zaugg (Switzerland) 14min 2.88sec, 55.769pts, 6.

Junior final (3 lambs): Henry Mayo (England) 7min 3.81sec, 29.5238pts, 1; Ryan Kirk (Mataura) 7min 57.96sec, 35.898pts, 2; Eli Winders (Tussock Creek) 7min 58.57sec, 36.2618pts, 3; Katie Reid (Scotland) 7min 19.97sec, 38.3318pts, 4; James Wilson (Wyndham) 8min 9.21sec, 40.4605pts, 5; Murray Craig (Scotland) 8min 54.37sec, 43.0518pts, 6.

Novice Cleanshear (1 lamb): James Hogan (Mabel Bush) 8pts, 1; Adam Gordon (Masterton) 12pts, 2; Nick Wadworth (-) 42pts, 3.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne/Motueka) 27.682pts, 1; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 28.444pts, 2; Monica Potae (Milton/Kennedy Bay) 28.988pts, 3; Chelsea Collier (Gore) 41.85pts, 4.

Senior final: Natalie Collier (Gore) 23.8pts, 1; Krystal Gulliver (Gore) 30.356pts, 2; Tyler Hira (Onewhero) 31.556pts, 3; Lashara Anderson (Invercargill) 65.8pts, 4.

Junior final: Sunnii Te Whare (Ohai) 29.956pts, 1; Emma Martin (Wyndham) 36.282pts, 2; Amber Poihipi (Ohai) 37.174pts, 3; Shanae Daniels (Gore) 38.356pts, 4.