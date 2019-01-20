Some "exceptional" sales have been recorded at recent deer sales, including a record price of $155,000 in the North Island.

The 5-year-old trophy stag was described by Carrfields Livestock auctioneer Neville Clark as a "phenomenal" animal.

"Something to behold when you saw him in the pen," he said.

The record-priced animal was sold by Crowley Deer at Hamilton — which averaged $30,136 for 11 stags — to a Canterbury buyer.

The strong sales reflected confidence in the industry, and all facets sold well.

It was pleasing to see as it had not always been easy for deer farmers, Mr Clark said.

The gallery watches the sale at Black Forest Park. Photo / Peter McIntosh

While there were some strong sales in the North Island, it was in the South Island that sales "really kicked into gear".

Deer Genetics at Geraldine sold a yearling hind for $51,000 and, in the South, Netherdale Deer had a top price of $90,000 for a stag while Brock Deer had a top price for a stag of $70,000.

Altrive Red Deer at Gore sold a stag for $75,000 and another at $70,000 and averaged $21,456 for 23 stags, while Arawata Red Deer had a top price of $37,000.

Black Forest Park, at Outram, sold 21 stags for a top price of $20,000 and an average of $6580, and eight hinds for a top price of $6000 and an average of $2087.

Black Forest Park was established by Trevor Currie in 1980, at Outram, during the early days of the New Zealand deer industry.

Since then, the focus had been on breeding deer for venison, velvet and trophy traits.

Mr Currie's son Richard and his wife Sarah were now running about 850 recorded hinds between the Clinton and Outram properties.

The couple took over the business two years ago and it was solely a deer farming operation.

Richard Currie enjoyed working with the animals, the stud aspect of the operation, and seeing the progress that could be made.

It was a "pretty exciting" time to be involved in the industry and the outlook was positive. He is the Otago branch chairman of the Deer Farmers Association.