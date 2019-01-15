Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay discusses the Brexit debacle with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM and New Zealand First leader joins us for the first time in 2019 to discuss Brexit and the prospects of a capital gains tax.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's interim chief executive comments on a great GDT auction result overnight (+4.2 per cent) and about what promises to be a watershed year for the cooperative under its new leadership regime.

Ben Noll:

NIWA's forecaster says expect a dry spell for much of the country for the remainder of January.

Peter Montgomery:

Our feature 'Aucklander of the Day' is none other than the legendary voice of the America's Cup, a man who started out his working life wanting to be a farmer.

Craig Carr:

We talk to one of New Zealand's leading agricultural entrepreneurs as his family's company, Carrfields, goes on the acquisition trail with the purchase of Farm Source Livestock from Fonterra.

Listen below:

