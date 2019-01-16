Participants in this year's Goldfields Heritage Trust Cavalcade's ''Riding High to Hawea'' can either walk or ride horses and horse-drawn wagons in the traditional manner, or they can use e-bikes or jog.

Cavalcade co-ordinator Terry Davis said this year's Cavalcade promised to be one of the biggest with more than 500 people registered.

''At the moment we have 540 booked on the Cavalcade, which makes it the biggest in 10 years,'' Mr Davis said.

''We still have another month to go before we close off and we could get up to 600.

Advertisement

''Most of the horse trails are full and one walking trail is full, although there is room on the others.''

Entrants come from all over New Zealand.

The three walking trails, two mountain bike trails and six horse-riding and wagon trails will start from throughout the region on February 23, and travel through farm and mountain country to finish in Hawea on March 2.

Mr Davis said people had the option of bringing eco-bikes on the cycling trails.

He said they introduced the bikes as many older people had them.

''They are not noisy or offensive and are an easy way to allow a whole range of people to enjoy the Cavalcade.''

People who had been doing the Cavalcade for years but who had to give up, now had the e-bike option.

''We have also introduced trail running, which is very big overseas.''

The multi-day running option will see runners cover about 40km on each of four days and 20km on the last day.

''We thought it fitted in perfectly with the whole Cavalcade.''

He said they have also included a ''cloverleaf'' trail for first time Cavalcaders.

''We set up camps in woolsheds and they go out every day and come back at night.

''We will have two different camps with three days at Earnscleugh and three days at Queensberry.''

Mr Davis said he was thankful for the generosity of landowners who allowed them access across their land.

The trail participants will be coming in on the Friday, staying the night at a variety of woolsheds and then converging on the township's domain on Saturday, March 2.

Three of the riding and wagon trails start in North Otago.

The Tussock Creek Light Wagons and riders trail starts at Ribbonwood Station, near Omarama, while the Cobb and Co Heavy Wagon and riders trail starts from Shirlmar Station in the Lindis Valley.

The Veterinary Centre Dam Busters riding trail starts at Waitangi, near Lake Aviemore.

Central Rural Life

