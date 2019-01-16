Alzheimers South Canterbury has benefited from a highly successful dog trials event held near Pleasant Point late last year.

The South Canterbury Tux Yarding Challenge and Winchester Tux Handy Dog Challenge were held in conjunction at Springbank Farm as part of a national series hosted by Chris and Ali Calder and the Levels and Hilton-Gapes Valley Collie Clubs.

Profits from the two-day competition have gone to Alzheimers South Canterbury and a cheque for $2400 was recently presented in Temuka to the organisation's local funding co-ordinator, Rose Davidson.

She said the money was greatly appreciated.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

''The funds that are raised will stay here in South Canterbury and will go to carers,'' she said.

''We need $163,000 a year to keep staff out and about in South Canterbury.''

Alzheimers South Canterbury covers the area from Waimate and Timaru inland to Fairlie and Twizel.

Mrs Davidson said 20% of the Timaru district's population was aged 65 or over and the region had one of the highest rates of Alzheimer's disease in the country.

-By Chris Tobin

Central Rural Life

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Rural events

Crowds 'stoked' with Lake Hayes A&P show

14 Jan, 2019 7:30am
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

'Miracle Meg' back on all fours after traumatic start to year

29 Dec, 2018 12:01pm
3 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

Dog's road to recovery after surviving vicious dog attack

23 Dec, 2018 4:00pm
Quick Read
GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER