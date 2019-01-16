Alzheimers South Canterbury has benefited from a highly successful dog trials event held near Pleasant Point late last year.

The South Canterbury Tux Yarding Challenge and Winchester Tux Handy Dog Challenge were held in conjunction at Springbank Farm as part of a national series hosted by Chris and Ali Calder and the Levels and Hilton-Gapes Valley Collie Clubs.

Profits from the two-day competition have gone to Alzheimers South Canterbury and a cheque for $2400 was recently presented in Temuka to the organisation's local funding co-ordinator, Rose Davidson.

She said the money was greatly appreciated.

Advertisement

''The funds that are raised will stay here in South Canterbury and will go to carers,'' she said.

''We need $163,000 a year to keep staff out and about in South Canterbury.''

Alzheimers South Canterbury covers the area from Waimate and Timaru inland to Fairlie and Twizel.

Mrs Davidson said 20% of the Timaru district's population was aged 65 or over and the region had one of the highest rates of Alzheimer's disease in the country.

-By Chris Tobin

Central Rural Life

