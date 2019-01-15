Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor says that although rodeo does have "some issues", it's "a great form of entertainment".

Animal welfare groups have recently spoken out about rodeo due to concerns with the treatment of calves, bulls and horses taking part in the events.

However, O'Connor told The Country's Jamie Mackay that although rodeo had issues, which the government would keep monitoring, he found some animal rights groups' tactics unhelpful.

"I want to stick to the facts and emotive email campaigns don't usually do much."

O'Connor said he viewed rodeo as an opportunity to connect people with animals they might not normally get to see, and the outcome at these events was generally favourable.

"The bull usually wins and the horse usually wins, and that's not always the case elsewhere."

Also in today's interview: O'Connor discusses food sabotage, the sustainability of the Taratahi and Telford agricultural training institutions, and whether Judith Collins could end up the head of the National Party.