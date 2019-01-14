Former Prime Minister John Key says farmers will be eagerly awaiting the upcoming Tax Working Group report.

The group expects to hand its final report to the Government next week.

It will include a number of recommendations on how to make our tax system fairer.

Sir John Key told The Country's Jamie Mackay farmers might not be happy about some of the report's recommendations.

"Partly you've got concerns and questions being raised about what this tax review might do and what it might mean in terms of increased capital gains to farmers."

Key also spoke to Mackay about risks to farming in 2019, from increased bank funding costs and trade wars, to Brexit and Donald Trump.

"Overall the world is in an interesting place at the moment and you'd want to be cautious I think."

