Hawke's Bay roads are getting a safety update as part of the Government's Safety Boost Programme.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter announced an extension to the programme yesterday , which will target rural roads in Hawke's Bay and Gisborne.

"The Boost Programme will target 11 rural State Highways that might not have high levels of traffic but still have plenty of risks like sharp corners and narrow stretches," Genter said.

"The Boost Programme includes simple safety upgrades that can be installed quickly over the summer period, such as rumble strips, roadside safety barriers in high-risk locations, shoulder widening and improved signage.

Advertisement

"All drivers make mistakes from time to time. Safety improvements like these stop simple mistakes turning into tragedies.

"Rumble strips can reduce fatal run-off-road crashes by up to 42 per cent. Shoulder widening at high risk sites can reduce serious crashes by up to 35 per cent."

The programme will see NZTA invest $20 million in lower cost safety improvements on rural state highways, including State Highway2: Wairoa to Gisborne and SH5: SH2 to Te Haroto in Hawke's Bay, SH35: Gisborne to Tolaga Bay and SH2: Gisborne to Matawai in Gisborne.

The programme has already implemented safety updates on roads in Northland, Taranaki, Manawatū-Whanganui, Otago and Southland.

"It delivered almost 2000km of rumble strips, 30km of road safety barriers in higher risk areas, and intersection speed zones at high-risk rural intersections."

The Safety Boost programme is part of a wider government initiative implementing safety improvements on high-risk roads across New Zealand.

The 670km of road upgrades in the Boost Programme is additional to the 870km of upgrades to high volume, high-risk State Highways.

NZTA was also warning people in Hawke's Bay that the annual road marking re-mark is due to start on SH5 this week.

A spokesperson said this work is done as a mobile operation and care is needed when passing the road marking vehicles.

They also wanted to remind people of work already underway in Hawke's Bay, reminding people to take care and obey all temporary speed limits.

"The construction of the passing lane from Bay View to the Airport continues. Lane shifts, with traffic pushed to one side of the road are in place, with temporary speed limits," the spokesperson said.

"On SH2 north, we have pavement repairs on Morere Hill.

"There is seal widening and pavement repair work near Waihua and Matahorua.

"Tree felling adjacent to the highway at the top of the Devil's Elbow will require occasional stop/go during the actual felling.

"On SH2 south of Hastings work continues on safety improvement sites with seal widening work in the Te Aute to Otane area. Temporary speed limits and stop go will be in place at times."