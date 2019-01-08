The popular Kaiaraara (Duke's Nose) track in the Whangaroa Harbour, in the Far North, has been reopened to the public after extensive work on the steep rocky track.

Located behind the Lane Cove hut on the water's edge at Whangaroa Harbour, the track was closed for most of Winter 2018 while Department of Conservation contractors removed the old chains and replaced them with sturdier and safer grab rails.

Pewhairangi/Bay of Islands DoC Recreation Ranger David Heller was at the track reopening.

"As the track was being blessed by Kaitiaki Te Whangaroa Kaumatua, Roger Kingi, a flock of tui gathered around and sang waiata (song) with us. Two yachts were anchored in the bay and a pair of American tourists came ashore drawn by the singing.

Advertisement

"These international visitors were welcomed with hongi all round and became the first people to officially climb the reopened track," Heller said.

Bay of Islands Community Ranger Helen Ough Dealy said the Whangaroa Harbour is a fascinating area to explore by boat and on foot. Kaiaraara/Duke's Nose can be reached by walking the Wairakau Stream Track or by landing in Pekapeka Bay right next to the Lane Cove Hut.

"The harbour has many unique landforms and outstanding scenery from spectacular rocky bluffs and prominent ridge systems of eroded volcanoes to some of the last diverse coastal conifer/broadleaf/kauri forest in New Zealand. Whangaroa Harbour and the Kaiaraara Rock (Duke's Nose) is on the east coast, north of Kerikeri. You can access the Whangaroa Harbour from the many small roads that branch off State Highway 10," she said.