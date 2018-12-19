Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay interviews Fonterra's Kelvin Wickham about an early Christmas present for dairy farmers, another positive GDT auction result.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather forecaster is not holding his breath for a fine Christmas day.

Advertisement

Kelvin Wickham:

We head to Fonterra HQ for analysis of the final GDT auction for 2018 which resulted in a solid gain of 1.7 per cent.

Jim Hopkins:

Is a rural raconteur who pokes some borax at 2018 plus he names his Ag Person and Politician of the Year.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's Dairy Analyst explains why the bank has dropped its forecast 2018-19 milk price down to $6.25.

Alistair King:

Crowe Horwath's resident wine expert discusses the intricacies of making and marketing a good wine plus he gives us a couple of recommendations for the Christmas table.

Dr Tim Mackle:

The chief executive of Dairy NZ looks back on a challenging 2018 for the industry.