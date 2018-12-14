This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay talks to Rabobank's Hayley Gourley about farmer confidence and asks Dr Jacqueline Rowarth if New Zealand should ban synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

This week's top interviews are:

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics emphatically responds to Greenpeace claims that we need to ban New Zealand's hidden climate killer - synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

Nathan Guy:

National's Spokesperson on Agriculture comments on the ongoing battle against M. bovis and he rips into the government over biosecurity and Pamu politics.

Hayley Gourley:

Rabobank's GM of Country Banking looks at the banks latest farmer confidence survey which was highlighted by overall confidence falling for the third straight quarter with sentiment down in the pastoral sector but higher in horticulture.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders whether she's got grumpier as the year has gone on and if she's too soft on under-performing Ministers and too tough on farmers?

Doug Avery:

We head to a very green and grassy Marlborough to ask the Resilient Farmer how resilient he is following his month long speaking tour in the UK.