Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with the president of Horticulture New Zealand, Julian Raine for a chat about New Zealanders not eating their vegetables.

On with the show:

Julian Raine:

The president of Horticulture New Zealand says hopefully the Waimea Dam has jumped its last major hurdle plus we look at an industry on a high (unless you're a vegetable grower).

Don Fraser:

The man behind Fraser Farm Finance says "Just Do It" before it's too late and we look at some storm clouds gathering for the property market.

Jim Falconer:

Christmas has come early for The Country team as we bottled our Mackaiser Pilsner this morning at Emerson's Brewery!

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent talks about the closing of some legendary stock routes and the potential challenges facing arable farming without glyphosate.

