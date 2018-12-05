Rebecca Stewart, of Mosgiel, is passionate about Clydesdale horses and has recently started entering competitions with them.

Growing up, Stewart did not have much interest in horses, until she was about nine.

After she fell in love with the donkey next door, and started to get riding lessons, Stewart's parents thought they ought to get her a pony.

Over the years she has had a few horses and done some competing but it was not until seven years ago she got her first Clydesdale.

''I'd always wanted a Clydie ... and now I have three,'' she said.

Stewart said after getting her first horse she wanted to learn more about them so went on a trek at Erewhon Station in Canterbury.

''After that I was hooked. It was great to meet like-minded people to learn from.''

Recently, Stewart competed at the New Zealand Agriculture Show.

''I was pretty nervous - it was a big show to pick for my first competition.''

''There was a great bunch of people who were so supportive and helpful and I was stoked to come away with some placings.''

Stewart said she loved Clydesdales because they were ''gentle giants''.

''It's pretty special when the crowd sees them and are just fascinated by them ... the kids love their fluffy feet.''

Stewart said she had made some great friends through sharing her passion and would definitely keep showing Clydesdales in the future.

''You owe it to the breed to get them out there for other people to enjoy them, too.''

- Southern Rural Life

