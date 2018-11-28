Today on The Country, NIWA's Chris Brandolino let's us know if we'll see an end to November before we see the end of the rain.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's Principal Scientist - Forecasting says goodbye to the "cold November rain" and throws us a bone ahead of this afternoon's release of NIWA's long-range summer forecast.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM ponders the politicization of Pamu and whether we are pandering to political correctness.

Ben Allomes:

We talk to the inaugural winner of the MPI Good Employer Awards - a high profile cow cocky who wears many farming hats.

Tim Hunt:

Rabobank's Australasian Head of Research talks about his presentation to the Pasture Summits this week in Hamilton and Ashburton.

Related articles:

THE COUNTRY | Listen

Guy slams Landcorp's tax submission

27 Nov, 2018 2:45pm
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Environment

Never a dull moment on organic, robotic farm

26 Nov, 2018 3:45pm
2 minutes to read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - Pasture edition

27 Nov, 2018 1:30pm
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY | Listen

The Country - Weather edition

26 Nov, 2018 1:30pm
Quick Read

Jim Hopkins:

Is rural raconteur who's not laughing about Dr. Mike Joy's continuing attacks on farming and the rural community over water quality.

Listen below:

GET THE BEST RURAL NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE COUNTRY NEWSLETTER