Today on The Country, NIWA's Chris Brandolino let's us know if we'll see an end to November before we see the end of the rain.
On with the show:
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA's Principal Scientist - Forecasting says goodbye to the "cold November rain" and throws us a bone ahead of this afternoon's release of NIWA's long-range summer forecast.
Jacinda Ardern:
The PM ponders the politicization of Pamu and whether we are pandering to political correctness.
Ben Allomes:
We talk to the inaugural winner of the MPI Good Employer Awards - a high profile cow cocky who wears many farming hats.
Tim Hunt:
Rabobank's Australasian Head of Research talks about his presentation to the Pasture Summits this week in Hamilton and Ashburton.
Jim Hopkins:
Is rural raconteur who's not laughing about Dr. Mike Joy's continuing attacks on farming and the rural community over water quality.
Listen below: