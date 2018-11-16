This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Dr Doug Edmeades who caused a bit of a stir with his comments on New Zealand's pastures and Kathy Mitchell tells us what's on offer at the Horowhenua Taste Trail.

This week's top interviews were:

James Stewart:

Stewart Dairies is an 800 cow operation in the Manawatu and one of the 16 farms that invited the public to look around yesterday for the Fonterra Open Gates initiative. How many of the 800 pre-registered people turned up and was there a poo-nami come milking time?



Dr Doug Edmeades:

The Hamilton-based soil scientist talks about the Beef + Lamb NZ Red Meat Profit Partnership workshops he's been speaking at, where he's been telling the younger generation of farmers that New Zealand has poor quality pasture.

Kathy Mitchell:

Event manager of the Rabobank-sponsored Horowhenua Taste Trail which showcases the excellent food and produce the district has to offer.

Peter Gatley:

The GM of Maui Milk talks about how interest in sheep milk is growing, so much so that a Waikato milk processing plant is expanding its collection area up to a two-hour drive.



Dr David Clark:

The Minister for Health on the Government's announcement about how they plan to tackle the rural health issue NZ faces.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

The Chief Executive of Norwood farm machinery is in the Manawatu, and the Norwood Brand Ambassador is over in Ireland. They have a chat to Rowena about the things they know best - tractors and rugby.