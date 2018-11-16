Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with Met Service Weather forecaster Lisa Murray to ask if there's another polar blast in store for New Zealand.

On with the show:

Lisa Murray:

We keep thinking each polar blast is the last for the year, but is there another one just around the corner? We ask our Met Service Weather forecaster.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

We catch up with the Chief Executive of Norwood farm machinery in the Manawatu, and the Norwood Brand Ambassador who is over in Ireland, for a chat about tractors and rugby.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool gives The Country his monthly update on the market.

Barry Soper:

This week our political correspondent ponders the Pike River Mine announcement, the new High Commissioner to Australia, and the latest on Karel Sroubek.

Andy Thompson and Craig Carr:

Action continues on Day Three of the New Zealand Agricultural Show where our West Coast cow cocky catches up with the Carrfields Group Managing Director.